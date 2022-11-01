Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,686 SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 5,430.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,006,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,623 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 662,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,551,000 after acquiring an additional 109,482 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,828,000. Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 150,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 61,025 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 232.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 38,104 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $47.05. 822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,219. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $60.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.07.

