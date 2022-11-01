Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Boosts Stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Fidelity High Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. owned about 0.09% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 69.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

FDVV stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.48. 3,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,448. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average of $37.36.

