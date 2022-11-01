Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Decreases Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,427 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth $54,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 57.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth $73,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth $82,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 981,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,313,220. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.54.

Insider Activity at Tilray

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.85 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $1,127,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,924,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,295,911.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TLRY. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on Tilray to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Tilray from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Tilray Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading

