Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.63. The company had a trading volume of 461,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,261,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $112.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.33 and its 200-day moving average is $92.89. The company has a market capitalization of $465.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.76.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.