Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Makes New Investment in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. owned 0.11% of United States Natural Gas Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $11,345,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $2,443,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 525.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 113,324 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,929,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 30,196.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 56,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 56,770 shares during the last quarter.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Down 9.5 %

NYSEARCA UNG traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.45. 413,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,669,217. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average is $26.09.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

