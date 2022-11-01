Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Sells 13,940 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,940 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 25.3% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $386.22. The company had a trading volume of 161,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,526,934. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.28. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

