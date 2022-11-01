Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Sells 1,825 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,857,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,088,000. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 420,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 160,769 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 228,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 88,607 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,813,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of JQUA stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $38.16. The stock had a trading volume of 156,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,224. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $34.47 and a 12 month high of $45.77.

