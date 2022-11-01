Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Takes $296,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 538,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $32,103,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,366,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,239,826,668.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,292,787 shares of company stock valued at $487,389,308. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.89.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,884,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.90. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

