Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,763 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $68.41 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,423 shares of company stock worth $1,995,772 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

