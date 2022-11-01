Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BGFV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.88. 823,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,766. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $285.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.55.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 22.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 160.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 22,240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 27.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 148,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 32,028 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Featured Articles

