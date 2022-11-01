Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BIO. TheStreet downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.00.

Shares of BIO traded up $6.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $358.35. 240,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,796. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $344.63 and a 52 week high of $795.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $437.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. The business had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,626. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,305,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,476 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $379,547,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 629,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,245,000 after acquiring an additional 47,921 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 415,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,193,000 after acquiring an additional 25,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

