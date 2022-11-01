Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.50-$17.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.00 billion-$10.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.00 billion.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.04. 1,068,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,471. Biogen has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $286.82. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Biogen

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Biogen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $293.32.

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Biogen by 4.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

