BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Short Interest Down 5.7% in October

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the September 30th total of 2,800,000 shares. Currently, 13.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 237,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on BTAI shares. Mizuho started coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $352.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 46.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

