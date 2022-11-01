BitDAO Price Hits $0.43 on Top Exchanges (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One BitDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00002101 BTC on popular exchanges. BitDAO has a market cap of $1.29 billion and approximately $13.85 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitDAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,433.51 or 0.31409269 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012267 BTC.

BitDAO Token Profile

BitDAO launched on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.