Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.43-2.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05-1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. Blackbaud also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.43-$2.63 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Blackbaud Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BLKB traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $54.41. 255,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,543. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -187.61, a PEG ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average of $55.27. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $264.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.96 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $84,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,381 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,555.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blackbaud

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

