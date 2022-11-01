Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Position Increased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 23,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 113,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,342,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,380,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.43.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock opened at $91.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.54 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.13.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,338,154 shares of company stock valued at $88,241,134. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

