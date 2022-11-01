Block Energy (LON:BLOE) Trading 3% Higher

Block Energy Plc (LON:BLOE – Get Rating) shares traded up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.79 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02). 2,592,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 2,764,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).

The stock has a market cap of £11.28 million and a P/E ratio of -2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.60.

Block Energy Plc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in the Republic of Georgia. Its flagship field is the 100% owned West Rustavi onshore oil and gas field located in Kura basin. The company also owns 100% working interests in Block IX, Block XI, and Norio onshore oil fields, and 90% working interest in Satskhenisi onshore oil field located in Kura basin.

