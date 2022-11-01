Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLMN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.73.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

BLMN stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.81. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $25.51.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 90.37% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,737,000 after purchasing an additional 121,291 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,619,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,539,000 after purchasing an additional 59,059 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 625,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 95,635 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

