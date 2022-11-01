Blue Apron (APRN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $124.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.70 million. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 211.07% and a negative net margin of 25.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, analysts expect Blue Apron to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blue Apron Price Performance

Shares of APRN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.39. 43,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,849,053. The company has a market cap of $83.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -2.85. Blue Apron has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APRN. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Blue Apron in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Blue Apron in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Linda Findley sold 9,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $59,192.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 22,761 shares of company stock worth $135,883 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Apron

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Blue Apron by 127.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 21,128 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Blue Apron in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Wexford Capital LP raised its position in Blue Apron by 14.2% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 75,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Blue Apron by 33.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 20,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Blue Apron by 158.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 58,822 shares during the last quarter.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

