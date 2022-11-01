Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Price Performance

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92.

Get Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,590,000. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 5,235.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 178,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 175,400 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,983,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,383,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,643,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.