BMO Junior Gold Index ETF (TSE:ZJG) Stock Price Up 0.7%

BMO Junior Gold Index ETF (TSE:ZJG – Get Rating) rose 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$55.00 and last traded at C$54.75. Approximately 265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$54.38.

BMO Junior Gold Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$53.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$59.00.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Junior Gold Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Junior Gold Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.