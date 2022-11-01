Bobcoin Trading 3.6% Higher This Week (BOBC)

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Bobcoin has a total market cap of $333.00 million and approximately $117,627.00 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bobcoin has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Bobcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bobcoin

Bobcoin’s genesis date was February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bobcoin is medium.com/@bobeco. The official website for Bobcoin is bob.eco.

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.Embedding social impact into the heart of business.Employment creation is Bob's main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto:”

