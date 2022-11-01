BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Sells $2,110,200.00 in Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 20,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $2,110,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.86. The company had a trading volume of 271,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,501. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $70.21 and a one year high of $120.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.26.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $506.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.30 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOKF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

