Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Short Interest Update

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 698,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

Boot Barn Price Performance

NYSE BOOT traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.17. 939,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,378. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average is $72.32.

Insider Activity

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $351.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,953.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading

