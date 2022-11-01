Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Short Interest Update

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the September 30th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 826,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $488,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at $15,980,362. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $488,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,980,362. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 7,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $689,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at $16,145,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,894 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,615,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,877,000 after purchasing an additional 386,395 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $108.11. The company had a trading volume of 32,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,270. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.58. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $110.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 54.10%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.