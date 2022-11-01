Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.25-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.03 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.05 billion.

NYSE BAH traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.04. The stock had a trading volume of 17,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,270. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.58. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $110.07.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.65%.

BAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.80.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,484 shares of company stock worth $2,482,894. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 56.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $209,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $212,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $274,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

