Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Truist Financial

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.30.

NYSE BXP opened at $72.70 on Tuesday. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Boston Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

