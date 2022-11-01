Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.15-$7.30 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Boston Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.51-$7.53 EPS.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of BXP stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,350. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 67.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

Several research analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Boston Properties from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.30.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,742,000 after buying an additional 404,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,779,000 after acquiring an additional 638,452 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,529,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,025,000 after purchasing an additional 125,874 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,389,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,978,000 after purchasing an additional 40,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 638,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Stories

