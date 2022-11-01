Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,220,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the September 30th total of 16,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE BSX traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.76. 7,741,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,247,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.65, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.17. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

A number of research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $539,807.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $539,807.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,149 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,642 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 5,082.5% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,401,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,866,000 after buying an additional 7,258,993 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $775,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088,589 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 23.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,653,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,974 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 65.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,094 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

