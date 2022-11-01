Brian S. Posner Purchases 2,000 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Arch Capital Group stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,512. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $26.14.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) by 273.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.