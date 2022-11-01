Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Sells 181 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Block by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ithaka Group LLC grew its stake in Block by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 126,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,148,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Block news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,909,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,909,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $716,496.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,689.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 386,277 shares of company stock worth $25,879,378. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SQ. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Block from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.46.

SQ opened at $60.07 on Tuesday. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $255.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day moving average of $74.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of -66.01 and a beta of 2.43.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

