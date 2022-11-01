Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Shares Acquired by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,243,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,292 shares during the period. Brigham Minerals accounts for approximately 1.2% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.71% of Brigham Minerals worth $55,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 58.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 20.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Brigham Minerals from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Brigham Minerals Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE MNRL traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.18. The stock had a trading volume of 23,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,328. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.37 and a twelve month high of $33.64.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $90.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Brigham Minerals’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Brigham Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Articles

