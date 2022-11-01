Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

BFAM traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.39. The stock had a trading volume of 485,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,327. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 1.09. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $171.91.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $490.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.47 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BFAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35,889 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 482,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,051,000 after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,183,000 after purchasing an additional 340,088 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,732,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also

