British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4,066.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.2 %

British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.69. 1,523,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,403,758. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On British American Tobacco

About British American Tobacco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 337.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,092,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

