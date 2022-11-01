Brokerages Set Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Price Target at $151.31

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.31.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on A. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE A opened at $138.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.98. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $165.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,897,589.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at $24,897,589.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $2,387,327.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of A. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.