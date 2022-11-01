Brokerages Set BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target at $64.20

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $58.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.05.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 46.29% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 861,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,400,000 after buying an additional 18,092 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $180,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $827,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

