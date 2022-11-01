Brokerages Set Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) PT at $24.71

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEI. StockNews.com began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:DEI opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 228.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shirley Wang acquired 284,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.17 per share, with a total value of $6,012,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 284,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shirley Wang acquired 284,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.17 per share, with a total value of $6,012,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 284,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 48,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,851,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,401,587.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 345,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,916. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 292.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 444.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 89.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

See Also

