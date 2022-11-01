Brokerages Set GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Price Target at C$50.31

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.31.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 target price for the company.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of GFL stock opened at C$36.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.45. The company has a market cap of C$12.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.99. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of C$31.57 and a 12 month high of C$54.01.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Edward Christian Glavina sold 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.83, for a total value of C$124,225.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$732,465.10. In other news, Senior Officer Edward Christian Glavina sold 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.83, for a total value of C$124,225.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$732,465.10. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Lucas (Luke) Pelosi sold 27,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.45, for a total transaction of C$974,307.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,288,139.10.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

