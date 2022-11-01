Brokers Issue Forecasts for Barnes Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Barnes Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Barnes Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on B. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

B stock opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $48.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Barnes Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1,923.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,214,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,805,000 after buying an additional 1,154,040 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,670,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,168,000 after buying an additional 289,823 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth $7,910,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 310,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after buying an additional 162,693 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth $4,296,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 128.00%.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

