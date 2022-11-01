Brokers Offer Predictions for Champion Iron Limited’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Champion Iron in a research note issued on Monday, October 31st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.25 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of CIA opened at C$4.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.18. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of C$3.71 and a 1 year high of C$7.59.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$300.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$286.40 million.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

