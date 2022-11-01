Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BRO. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.13.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.88 and a 200-day moving average of $61.21.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 407.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 259.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 82.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 104.4% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

