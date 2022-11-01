Buckhead Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 19.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at $2,407,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Cognex by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 466,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,019,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Cognex by 2.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $46.23 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $92.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $274.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CGNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.