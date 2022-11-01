Burton M. Goldfield Sells 6,250 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $404,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,621,161.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TriNet Group Price Performance

TriNet Group stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.85. The company had a trading volume of 375,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.87 and a 12-month high of $109.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.60.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.63. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.92 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional Venture Management XIV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 4,961.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TNET. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

About TriNet Group

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.