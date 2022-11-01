Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,249 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 26.6% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $27,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.18. The stock had a trading volume of 195,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,243. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average of $46.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

