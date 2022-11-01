Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Has $3.05 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $60,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.43. 98,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,156,783. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.00.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

