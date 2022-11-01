Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Sells 40,700 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,700 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Energy ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,746.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,750,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,536,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,727,000 after buying an additional 589,018 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,112,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,239,000 after buying an additional 12,982 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,424,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,294,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 987,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,411,000 after buying an additional 125,998 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IYE stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.84. 98,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,091. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.13 and a 52 week high of $49.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.26.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

