Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 623,800 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 592,200 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 88,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Byrna Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:BYRN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,828. Byrna Technologies has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91.

In other news, CEO Bryan Ganz bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $71,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 590,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,566.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Wager bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bryan Ganz purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $71,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 590,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,566.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 38,708 shares of company stock valued at $199,159 over the last three months. 6.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYRN. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Byrna Technologies by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the first quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BYRN shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Byrna Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Dawson James lowered their price target on shares of Byrna Technologies from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Byrna Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

