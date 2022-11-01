C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,130,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 11,470,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Wolfe Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.84. 1,561,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.44 and its 200-day moving average is $104.73. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $86.57 and a 52 week high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry J. Maier purchased 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 922 shares in the company, valued at $99,990.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

