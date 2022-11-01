Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-$4.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.53 billion-$3.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.50 billion. Cadence Design Systems also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.89-$0.93 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,525. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.67. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $192.75.

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $9,621,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 608,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,995,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $9,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 608,023 shares in the company, valued at $116,995,785.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total transaction of $42,097.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at $15,860,485.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,456 shares of company stock valued at $53,998,373. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.