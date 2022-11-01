Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 34,786 iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,000. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 1,013.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 47,165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $90.99. 1,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,102. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.44. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $77.83 and a 52 week high of $93.64.

